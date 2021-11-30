Three men convicted of distributing fentanyl pills in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Bradley Woolard of Arlington was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years on 28 counts involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, illegal gun possession and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.
Last week, Anthony Pelayo of Marysville was sentenced to 15 years and Jerome Isham of Everett to 10 years.
According to testimony and exhibits during the August trial of the three men, the case began in the summer of 2018, when law enforcement obtained search warrants for Woolard’s home.
They found more than 12,000 fentanyl pills designed to look like the 30 mg oxycodone prescription narcotic.
Testimony at trial established that Woolard’s pill making operation was capable of producing more than 2.5 million pills containing fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl, and that he regularly provided thousands of pills to other conspirators for distribution.
Eleven defendants were charged in this case. Eight pleaded guilty, and all but two have now been sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.