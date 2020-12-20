Skagit County leaders and law enforcement have said for years that jail is not always the best place for people suffering a mental health crisis, but doing something about it has been difficult.
In September, the Sheriff's Office launched a program that pairs deputies with professionals from Compass Health in an attempt to peacefully resolve issues stemming from mental health crises so that a trip to jail doesn't become necessary.
"I feel like over the years, we have really failed people with mental and substance abuse issues," Sheriff's Office Chief of Field Services Chris Baldwin said.
In the past, when deputies responded to a person in crisis, they have given out a phone number and encouraged the person to get connected with services.
Less than a third of people would make the call, Compass Health Program Manager Marla Johns said.
That system wasn't working. Now, a person experienced in mental health care can meet a deputy on the scene and use their training to try to calm the subject and avoid a situation where the deputy may have to use force.
"This is a way for us to get the most services to the most people," said Sheriff's Office detective Anne Weed, who partnered with Johns to develop the program.
Since its launch, the teams have responded to an average of 119 calls a month, Johns said.
Originally funded for six months, the program is expanding with an additional two deputies on the team.
"We're not at the end; we're just at the beginning," Johns said.
The Sheriff's Office is not the only law enforcement agency in the county taking such steps.
The Mount Vernon Police Department embedded a social worker with its team in 2017.
"(She) most often works with people who are without homes, and many of the people she comes into contact with are in need of resources," Mount Vernon police Sgt. Brent Thompson said in a column in the Skagit Valley Herald. "This may be the result of a recent job loss or may be related to a mental health illness or a substance use disorder."
The embedded social worker, Erin Von Fempe, has helped many navigate the sometimes complex world of accessing services for housing, mental health, substance abuse and employment, Thompson said.
She's helped many stay out — or get out — of the criminal justice system.
"I truly believe she is a difference-maker in Mount Vernon," Thompson said.
This year saw the start of Community Court, an alternative justice program designed to meet the needs of those committing low-level crimes before they commit higher-level ones.
“When you don’t address the underlying issues, that leads to recidivism,” said Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson, who adjudicates over Community Court.
Through Community Court, those facing charges such as theft, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia can get connected to services that can lead to their charges being dismissed and help them get back on the right path.
In order to have their charges dismissed, those participating must follow certain guidelines, including staying out of trouble, completing any necessary drug or mental health evaluations and treatments, and completing community service hours.
Community Court operates through Skagit County District Court as well as Anacortes and Mount Vernon municipal courts, with plans to expand into other cities.
“Meeting those basic needs and connecting them with services that help the underlying issue is a better way," Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said. "It’s more effective. It does help reduce crime. It does help a human become better.”
