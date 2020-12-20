Parents turned into work-from-home teachers, children at home without their friends, health care workers in full-body protective gear, hospitality workers suddenly unemployed, families losing loved ones.
No one has been untouched by the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Intense emotions including anxiety, anger, fear, frustration, grief, loneliness and sadness have become common since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Skagit County in March.
Mental health experts say those feelings were inevitable.
"Emotions are absolutely normal and expected during this time," Keri Waterland, director of the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery that operates under the state's Healthcare Authority, told the Skagit Valley Herald. "Whatever you are feeling right now is OK, and there is nothing wrong with you."
According to weekly U.S. Census Bureau data, the number of adults in the state reporting feelings of depression and anxiety is on the rise. Dreary weather and holiday stress only compound the challenges.
"It's only sort-of light for eight hours a day," Compass Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Camis Milam said. "You add that ... and coping skills are now overwhelmed by this chronic anxiety that everybody is living with because of COVID."
This "emotional fallout of the pandemic," as some have called it, has meant a dramatic increase in demand for services, most of which are now offered through video calls.
The good news is that those services are just a phone or video call away, and many are turning to them for help.
The North Sound Behavioral Health Organization that serves Skagit and surrounding counties reports that calls to the area crisis line (1-800-584-3578) have doubled over the past six months, to about 4,000.
One provider that connects with callers through that crisis line, Compass Health, has seen an increase in telehealth visits from 500 per month before the pandemic to more than 5,000 per month.
"A lot of the increase that we're seeing are folks that are not traditionally consumers of mental health care, but with all the things that have happened they are starting to feel overwhelmed," Milam said.
The state's Healthcare Authority said the telemedicine visits it has logged — most for behavioral health services — grew from 2,000 per week in April to 65,000 per week in September.
Skagit Regional Health said it is seeing an increase from many who never before reported experiencing behavioral health issues.
"It has me quite alarmed," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Davis said.
Health care providers including Skagit Regional and state agencies that collect health care data also say overdose deaths, suicide attempts and reports of domestic violence have increased during the pandemic.
As of September, Compass Health’s crisis responses — focused on helping those experiencing overdose, suicidal thoughts and domestic conflict — were up about 13% compared to 2019.
The state launched an additional phone program in July, Washington Listens, as another way for Washington residents to seek support for emotional stress.
Dr. Kira Mauseth, co-lead of the state’s behavioral health strike team, said natural responses to disaster-related stress include becoming forgetful and distracted or having trouble tracking details. It’s normal to be on edge due to fear and uncertainty while changes occur beyond our control, she said.
"Not a single brain is immune to that," Mauseth said.
