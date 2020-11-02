A storm system is moving into the region that will bring rain, snow and possibly hail throughout the week, and could push the Skagit River into flood stage.
The Northwest River Forecast Center data suggests the river may begin to rise sharply Tuesday, swelling from a depth of about 14 feet in the Mount Vernon area and about 17.5 feet in the Concrete area to nearly 29 feet by the time it crests.
The crest is forecast for mid-Thursday near Concrete and early Friday in Mount Vernon. The river's flood stage is 28 feet.
The nearby Samish River is forecast to rise about two feet following the rain, but will remain several feet below its flood stage, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.
Rainfall Tuesday through Friday is forecast to amount to an inch or more in Skagit County west of Interstate 5 and 3 inches or more east of I-5, according to a National Weather Service forecast briefing.
Some of the heaviest rainfall is forecast to fall Tuesday over the North Cascades.
Wind is forecast to have the greatest impact on the region Wednesday, with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Wednesday night, Skagit County could also see thunderstorms.
The weather is forecast to transition to colder and drier conditions by the weekend.
The Skagit River is then forecast to drop back to about 18 feet near Concrete and 14 feet in Mount Vernon next week.
