Andrew Miller has a solid lead over Ken Goodwin in the race for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners after an initial vote count was released Tuesday night.
Miller has received 17,845 votes, or 61% of votes cast in the race, according to results from the Skagit County Elections Department. Goodwin has received 11,483 votes, or 39% of votes counted so far.
The candidates are vying to represent District 1, which includes northwestern Skagit County. Longtime Commissioner Al Littlefield did not seek re-election for the position.
Miller, a farmer and CEO, is a first-time candidate. Goodwin has several decades of experience in water districts and has been a Port of Anacortes commissioner since 2018.
Miller said late Tuesday his team is “delighted” but not surprised by the early results.
“Our whole focus has been on community and bringing community together over water and that resonated with people,” he said.
The Skagit Public Utility District oversees the largest water system in the county and is involved in projects such as the countywide effort to build a fiber optic network to provide broadband internet.
