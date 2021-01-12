The Skagit River may reach flood stage in Skagit County on Wednesday and Thursday.
The river began to rise Monday in response to recent rain, and was forecast Tuesday to bring minor flooding.
The river is forecast to reach flood stage — at 28 feet — and peak just shy of 28.5 feet Wednesday near Concrete. It is forecast to peak at a similar level early Thursday near Mount Vernon, according to Northwest River Forecast Center data.
According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, heavy rain is forecast to continue Wednesday, and will bring potential river flooding and increased risk of landslides throughout Western Washington.
The weather service issued a flood watch Tuesday for Skagit and other counties. The flood watch is in effect through Wednesday.
A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding, and that those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.
The flood watch notes that with continued heavy rain Wednesday flooding is also possible along small streams and in urban areas.
According to a news release from Skagit County, residents throughout the county should expect to see standing water, including on roadways, over the next few days.
Road closures and updates on flood information will be available on the county Department of Emergency Management’s current incident information page.
Information on river level is available through the Skagit River Hotline at 360-416-1404.
