With more mountain snow and heavy rain ahead, the Samish and Skagit rivers are among those in Western Washington that may flood this week.
Rain is expected through Friday, including heavy rain Wednesday through Friday. The Concrete area is forecast to receive 3-4 inches and the Mount Vernon area 2-3 inches, according to the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
Mountain snow — as much as 24 inches at Mount Baker — is forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to weather service.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the snow and rain may bring flooding to the area Friday.
The Samish River is forecast to begin flooding Thursday before cresting near 12 feet — flood stage is about 10.6 feet — and receding on Friday.
The Skagit River is forecast to remain below flood stage in the Concrete area, but to exceed the flood stage of 28 feet mid-Friday in the Mount Vernon area by about half a foot before cresting and beginning to recede Saturday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.