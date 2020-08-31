A member of the Swimonish Indian Tribal Community who went missing in mid-August is now home after spending about three days stranded in a boat that ran out of fuel and about six days detained in Canada.
The tribal member, Michael Smith Jr., set out Aug. 17 with the intention of preparing for crab fishing the next day in the Blaine area. He was last seen on the boat, an 18-foot skiff, south of Lummi Island about 4 p.m. that day.
Shortly after that the boat ran out of fuel and Smith drifted into Boundary Bay, a low-traffic body of water that straddles the international border.
"(Smith) was unable to hail any assistance. The bay does not get much vessel traffic therefore he was not noticed," said a statement from Swinomish Police Department Lt. Earl Cowan.
Unable to flag down help, Smith spent three nights on the drifting boat with no food or water.
"He had a rough couple of days," Cowan told the Skagit Valley Herald.
On Aug. 20, Smith reached land and climb over a dike in the city of Delta, according to the Swinomish Police Department.
"He got ahold of family and the family advised us that he was OK," Cowan said.
Smith was then detained by the Canada Border Services Agency.
Before Smith climbed the dike in Delta and sought help, area tribal police departments and the U.S. Coast Guard searched Washington waters near where he was last seen.
Many tribal fishermen were also on the lookout for Smith, including some from the Lummi, Nooksack, Upper Skagit, Tulalip, Suquamish, Port Gamble S'Klallam, and Lower Elwha Klallam tribes in addition to Swinomish tribal members.
"Our entire extended Tribal Family was doing all they could to bring Michael (Smith) back to his loved ones," Cowan's statement reads. "The willingness to help was nothing less than impressive ... We had hundreds of people looking."
