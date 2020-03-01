Goskagit

A 50-year-old developmentally disabled woman missing since Friday was found Sunday safe and sound.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office had been searching for  Terri Sarlas on Saturday and Sunday.

Sarlas was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 7100 block of Miller Road south of Sharpes Corner, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

After responding Saturday afternoon to a call about the missing Sarlas, the Sheriff's Office launched a search and rescue operation utilizing both ground search and rescue, K-9 search dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles. A search of the area continued Sunday.

