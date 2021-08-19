MOUNT VERNON — A mistrial was declared Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court in the trial of a 39-year-old Marysville man charged with first-degree child rape and molestation.
After several days of deliberations, a jury could not agree on a verdict in the trial of Justin Edward Gogo.
He was charged in 2015 with three counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree child molestation.
Gogo's trial was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
