ALGER — Tiny train whistles blared through the main display area on Saturday at the Whatcom Skagit Model Railroad Club open house.
“I like it all, but operations is probably my favorite part,” said group member Tom Taylor.
This was the second open house the club has hosted this season. Open houses are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month through May 2023, but there will be additional ones later this year.
On Nov. 26, WSMRC will hold a Thanksgiving Special. Others are slated for Dec. 17, a Christimas Special, and Dec. 31, a New Year’s Eve Special.
The main display room features two unique tracks.
The club has both an OH scale and N scale model railway operating simultaneously. OH and N refer to the dimensions adhered to when constructing the display.
Both tracks have the capability to run multiple trains at the same time.
The display designs are inspired by different areas of the surrounding Pacific Northwest, both industrial and natural. Some features include miniature cars, people, buildings, roads, trees and mountains.
The WSMRC was originally known as the Bellingham Society of Model Engineers until 2004.
The layout at the club’s new building was completed in 2010 and has been operating ever since.
According to WSMRC’s website, both layouts were constructed by volunteer members of the club.
