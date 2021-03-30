MOUNT VERNON — Olivia Collins threw a gem Monday for the Mount Vernon High School softball team, tossing a no-hitter against visiting Anacortes in the season-opener for both squads.
Collins struck out 16 Seahawks as the Bulldogs notched the 2-0 win.
"This was a true pitchers' battle," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr.
Collins was also 1-for-2 from the plate and accounted for both Mount Vernon RBIs. Ashlyn Stroud was 2-for-3 and Sydney Snider was 1-for-3.
Seahawks coach Tom Swapp said Collins was a tough test for his young team.
"Facing a pitcher like Collins will get us older in a hurry ... she had good speed, and good movement on her off-speed pitches," he said.
He said the Seahawks got good play out of their battery of Riley Pirkle (nine strikeouts) and catcher Ariana Bickley.
For being a young club their defense was solid, he added.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Blaine Borderites 2
BURLINGTON — Coach Joel Wasson said it was a great first match for Burlington-Edison.
"Really proud of our girls for working hard the past week-plus. They have such a great attitude. They support one another. They don't give up. They have fun," he said.
Burlington-Edison won three of the four singles matches, with victories by Hillary Ruiz (6-1, 6-0), Tiana Jacobs (6-3, 6-4) and Lisa Ohmdahl (6-1, 7-5). In doubles, Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won 6-2, 6-4 and Gigi Searle and Carli Garcia won 6-1, 6-2.
Lynden Lions 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lauren Anderson was the lone winner for the Cubs with a 6-3, 7-5 victory.
Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew said the doubles teams worked hard despite all-new lineups this season.
"(We're) still working out the lineup. But they all learned a lot and had such great attitudes," she said.
Bellingham Red Raiders 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — Sadie Lee was the lone winner for the Bulldogs, bouncing back from a first-set loss for the victory 3-6, 6-3, 6-5.
"It was a hard-fought, well-played match for Sadie," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.
BOYS' GOLF
Sedro-Woolley at Bellingham
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley, unable to field a full team, squared off against a field of eight at North Bellingham Golf Course.
Ferndale topped the team standings with a score of 389, followed by Lynden (418), Bellingham (476), Meridian (485), Oak Harbor (488) and Blaine (525).
Keaton Skiles paced the Cubs with a round of 87, followed by Jeffrey Sheridan (90) and Davis Graber (126).
Medalist honors went to Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee, whose 69 topped his closest competition by five strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.