ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' basketball team remained atop the Northwest Conference standings following Monday night's 72-56 win over Lynden Christian.
"It took a full team effort," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Our guys left everything they had out on that court. Lynden Christian is as good of a program as there is in this state and we had to earn it."
Davis Fogle led Anacortes in scoring with 27 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc as he drained four 3's.
Jacob Hayes finished with 14 points as Anacortes remained perfect at 7-0 in conference and 11-1 overall.
Senff highlighted the play of Brock Beaner, saying he was phenomenal off the bench and played a huge role in defending one of the best big men in the league.
The coach also liked the efforts of Gabe Eilertsen and Landon Schafer, both of whom provided sparks for the Seahawks in the second half.
Lakewood Cougars 78,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 67
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs kept it close, but couldn't overcome the Cougars in the Northwest Conference game.
"We came out with great energy and we were ready for a battle," said Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown. "There came a point where we got down and then kept trading baskets but couldn’t get out of that hole."
Brown liked the effort he saw from his squad on offense as the Cubs broke Lakewood's press time and time again.
"A lot of guys contributed on the offensive side," he said. "Ethan DeJong and Connor Cox both scored 15 points and Logan Roth added 10. Our boys keep working hard for each other."
Sedro-Woolley, which is 2-5 in conference and 4-8 overall, hosts Ferndale on Friday in a rescheduled game.
Girls' Basketball
Lynden Christian Lyncs 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 25
LYNDEN — The Lyncs built a 29-10 lead after the first quarter en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
Camryn Kerr led the Seahawks in scoring with 11 points.
Anacortes is 5-2 in conference and 6-5 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 63,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 40
ARLINGTON — The Cougars used a 20-0 run in the first half to secure the Northwest Conference victory.
Paige Bahr scored 21 points for the Cubs, who dropped to 0-7 in conference and 1-11 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.