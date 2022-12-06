Newsroom
ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' basketball team notched its first Northwest Conference victory and third consecutive win to start the season Monday night.
Anacortes defeated Meridian 79-44 to improve to 1-0 in conference and 3-0 overall.
"We thought our boys did a great job adjusting to multiple different defenses," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Our ball movement was great."
John-Fritz Von Hagel led the Seahawks in scoring with 21 points.
Davis Fogle finished with 13 points while Brady Beaner and Sam Hough scored 11 points apiece.
Girls' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 64,
Meridian Trojans 24
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first quarter and led 46-9 at halftime en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
Camryn Kerr scored a game-high 22 points for Anacortes while Rosie Hudson finished with 10 points.
The Seahawks are 1-0 in conference and 1-1 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
