ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' basketball team won its second game in a row Monday night with a 64-51 victory over Arlington.
Braden Thomas led Anacortes in scoring with 17 points while Jacob Hayes scored 16 and John-Fritz Von Hagel finished with 14.
"The boys played with passion and grit," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "It was good to see (their) effort. Jacob Hayes and John-Fritz had solid games on both ends of the floor."
The Seahawks improved to 3-1 in Northwest Conference play and 4-1 overall.
Squalicum Storm 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 53
BELLINGHAM — For the second straight game, Sedro-Woolley came up just short as the Storm came away with the Northwest Conference victory.
The Cubs enjoyed a four-point lead at the half, but could not maintain it.
Jerome Mathias scored 22 points to lead the Cubs while Connor Cox finished with 16.
Sedro-Woolley didn't help its cause from the free throw line, going 16-for-30.
"We were very aggressive against the Storm," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said, "just needed to convert some more of the free throws. Very proud of the effort from a group that was missing three regulars."
The Cubs fell to 0-3 in conference and 2-4 overall.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 81,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 6
LA CONNER — The Wolverines were no match for the Braves in the Northwest 1B/2B League game.
"We came out focused and took care of business early," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "Our defense was good and we shared the ball (29 assists)."
Ellie Marble led the way for La Conner with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Sarah Cook finished with 21 points, four steals and four assists. Juna Swanson scored 10 points and Rachel Cram chipped in five points along with seven steals and seven assists.
The Braves remain perfect in league at 3-0 and 6-0 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 59,
Anacortes Seahawks 44
FERNDALE — Camryn Kerr scored 19 points to lead Anacortes and was the lone Seahawk to reach double digits in the Northwest Conference game.
The Seahawks trailed 25-17 at halftime and never recovered as the Golden Eagles increased their lead in the second half.
Anacortes is 1-2 in conference play and 2-4 overall.
Squalicum Storm 68,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Mable Gahan lit it up for the Cubs with 35 points, but it wasn't enough to get past the Storm.
Gahan drained a career-high seven 3's, six coming in the fourth quarter when she struck for 20 points. Earlier, she found herself in foul trouble and was forced to sit for the entirety of the second quarter and half of the third.
With Gahan on the bench, Squalicum went on a 21-7 run in the second quarter for a 42-25 halftime lead.
"Being short-handed and foul trouble seem to have been too much for us to overcome," said Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby.
The Cubs are 0-3 in conference and 0-4 overall.
