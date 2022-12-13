svh-202212xx-sports-BBB-ANA-vs-BE-1.jpg
Buy Now

Anacortes' Davis Fogle shoots over Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe on Monday during the TigerHawk game in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 69-40

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' basketball team made short work of Burlington-Edison as the home team rolled to victory in Monday night's annual TigerHawk showdown.

Anacortes won the Northwest Conference game 69-40.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.