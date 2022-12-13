ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' basketball team made short work of Burlington-Edison as the home team rolled to victory in Monday night's annual TigerHawk showdown.
Anacortes won the Northwest Conference game 69-40.
The Seahawks relied on stingy defense that held the Tigers to 18 points in the second half, nine each in the third and fourth quarters.
"Great student body tonight and a huge showing from the community in Anacortes," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "The atmosphere was amazing."
The Seahawks led 36-22 at halftime.
Davis Fogle scored a game-high 22 points for Anacortes while Brady Beaner finished with 13 points and John-Fritz Von Hagel added 10.
"Defensively, we are improving every game," said Senff. "I thought Fogle did a good job of dispersing the ball and our other four did a good job of catching and attacking and making the right plays."
Burlington-Edison was led by Blaine Grandberg's 18 points, the only Tiger to reach double digits.
The Seahawks improved to 3-0 in conference and 5-0 overall. The Tigers are 1-2, 1-3.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 63,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57
LYNDEN — The Lyncs hung on for the Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon outscored Lynden Christian 19-8 in the fourth quarter. The Lyncs, however, had built a 42-22 cushion at the half after outscoring the Bulldogs 25-8 in the second quarter.
Quinn Swanson scored a game-high 31 points for Mount Vernon while Matthew Cole finished with 14 points.
The Bulldogs are 0-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 41,
Anacortes Seahawks 36
ANACORTES — The Tigers notched the Northwest Conference victory over the Seahawks.
Burlington-Edison led the TigerHawk game 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 22-16 at the half.
Lily Atkins led Burlington-Edison in scoring with 13 points while Chesah Holmes had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Regan Hunt scored 13 points to lead the Seahawks.
Burlington-Edison improved to 2-1 both in conference and overall. Anacortes is 2-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
