ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team swept Sedro-Woolley 7-0 on Monday afternoon in a Northwest Conference match.
"I would say it was our most complete match so far," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "All of the guys are really controlling the matches and playing very efficient tennis.
"It’s just so enjoyable as a coach to see 12 guys locked in and competing at such a high level. We have a long way to go, but they are taking steps every day."
At the top singles spot, Anacortes' Matthew Rutz defeated Owen Vellegas 6-2, 6-3. Colton Hong defeated Gibson Griffin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Sawyer Nichols beat Connor Griffin 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and Andrew Doyle defeated Dylan Vance 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, the Seahawks’ Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson defeated Otto Tesarick and Koe Greenough 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1. Marley Baker and Alex Tull won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 over Jordan Janicki and Billy Neeld. Ryker Kluft and Bryan Brar beat Logan Wise and Kevin Macagba 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
"Our senior leadership showed in our No. 1 singles (Rutz) and our No. 1 doubles (Davis and Olson) along with solid performances by the whole team," Moore said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
BURLINGTON — The Bulldogs’ sweep in singles play gave the visitors the Northwest Conference victory.
"It was such a tight match," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "Really good match for both teams."
In singles, Mount Vernon's Kian Dehghan rallied to defeat Spencer Betz at the top spot, 5-7, 7-6(7-2), 6-3.
"True to the Skagit County rivalry, the Battle of the Bridge tennis edition did not disappoint," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace.
At No. 2 singles, Milo Gasser defeated Charlie Elliott 6-4, 6-3. Darian Whiton defeated Luke Granger 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 3 and Sapien Abrahamson defeated Michael Hoagland 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
"Three of the four singles matches went to three sets and were great matches for both teams," Wallace said. "There were a lot of ups and downs, with momentum swinging constantly throughout the matches."
At No. 1 doubles, the Tigers’ Charlie King and Ian Powers defeated Noah Stoner and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber 6-1, 6-1. Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson were victorious 7-5, 6-4 over George Tebb and Bode Nelson at No. 2. Brandon Mair and Zak Vaquero defeated Manny Pina-Montero and Donovan Hill 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
"I was very proud of the Bulldogs," Gray said. "They didn't give up and played hard to the end."
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
LA CONNER — The Braves shook off a rusty outing to defeat the Mariners 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 and improve to 2-0.
"It was a slow night for us after having only one match in the last two weeks," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We didn't come out as sharp as we wanted, but it gave us a great opportunity to see what we need to continue to work on. Our communication played a huge part in our slow play."
Ellie Marble finished with 20 kills, five assists, three aces, 18 digs and was 13-for-13 on serve-receive.
"Ellie was solid for the Braves throughout the match," the coach said. "She played amazing defense and put the ball away for us. She was on the entire match."
Abby Udlock had 22 assists and three aces while Josie Harper had eight digs and went 14-for-14 serving and Morgan Huizenga had 11 kills.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell in straight sets 25-9, 25-20, 26-24 in the Northwest Conference match.
"Our defense progressed throughout the match and our offense was able to become more aggressive and execute," said Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson. "We served tough tonight and were able to keep possession of the ball."
Ella Burton had seven kills and four aces for the Bulldogs while Allyson Hill had two blocks, Abby Thompson had three aces and Eliza Lindsey had 16 digs.
"We are continuing to piece things together and are progressively becoming more confident and aggressive in our mindset," Anderson said.
The Bulldogs are 0-4 in conference play and 0-5 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Cougars to improve to 3-0 in the Northwest Conference and 3-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks improved to 2-2 in the Northwest Conference and 2-3 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Lynden Christian Lyncs 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
LYNDEN — The Cubs dropped to 2-1-1 with the nonconference loss.
"Lynden Christian is a strong team and performed well," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Most of our girls aren’t feeling great right now and we just couldn't possess the ball and move as we needed."
Sakuma liked the play of Zoey Bacus and Kylie Evans, saying the duo relieved a lot of pressure along with Katie Helgeson in the back.
Sehome Mariners 10,
MV Christian Hurricanes 1
BELLINGHAM — Caitlin Vander Kooy scored her team’s lone goal off a counter attack in the second half as the Hurricanes fell to 1-2 with the nonconference loss.
"Sehome is an excellent squad with a number of players that play at a very high level with their club and elite program teams," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell.
The coach highlighted the play of outside back Hailey Decker as well as Abby Russell in midfield.
"Hannah Van Hofwegen played lights out covering a lot of ground and limiting their chances," the coach said. "Grace Van Pelt made a number of saves today as well."
