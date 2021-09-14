ANACORTES — Meridian High School proved too tough to handle Monday for the Anacortes volleyball team.
Kenna Flynn led the Seahawks with 23 assists, Brittany Goss had 17 digs, and Ariana Bickley had 16 digs as Meridian won 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.
Skyler Whisler had seven kills and 17 digs, and Tori Anthony added five kills and four blocks for the Seahawks (1-1).
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies downed the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-10, 25-13. Libby Whiton had 13 digs and Ryan Holt had four kills for the Bulldogs.
"We have played two tough opponents and have gotten a feel for the level of play we need to step up to. We have learned things and we plan to translate that to better execution for our future," Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Squalicum Storm 3
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said the Bulldogs had to dig deep to get past the Storm.
In singles, Kevin Frazier won 6-2, 6-3, Jasper Youngquist won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match Gray described as "grueling," and Kian Dehghan won 6-2, 6-4. The Bulldogs also got a win in doubles, with Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson winning 6-2, 7-6(2).
"Everyone worked hard, kept their focus and played some great tennis," Gray said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the doubles matches on their way to the victory and the 3-0 early-season record.
"The entire team was really focused today and it showed with their tactical play on the court," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. "I was particularly impressed with the play from Ian Powers in singles. He has really been putting together some great matches and got a great win today against a solid competitor today. In doubles, Spencer Betz and Luke Granger played a very strategic match to get a great win at No. 2 doubles."
The doubles teams of Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua (6-0, 7-5), Betz and Granger (6-1, 6-2) and Charlie King and Talmage Palmer (7-5, 6-0) won. In singles, the Tigers got victories from Cobe Betz (6-0, 6-0), Donovan Hendrickson (6-2, 6-0) and Powers (6-0, 6-0).
Girls' Soccer
Sehome Mariners 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
BELLINGHAM — Jenna Mills scored a late goal for the Bulldogs, but Sehome's quick start proved too much for Mount Vernon to overcome.
The Mariners scored four first-half goals which Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen said came from "simple mistakes from us and well-executed plays from them."
Jansen said she was pleased with the improved effort in the second half as the Bulldogs held a seasoned Mariners team to one goal.
Jansen said sophomore Chloe Mishler turned in the best game Jansen has seen her play.
The Bulldogs are 0-2.
