LAKEWOOD — The Anacortes girls' basketball team defeated Lakewood 54-31 on Monday night.

Anacortes' Camryn Kerr finished with a game-high 22 points, nine of which came in the first quarter as the visitors jumped out to a 17-10 lead that grew to 30-16 by halftime.

Rosie Hudson finished with 10 points for the Seahawks, who are 1-0 in the Northwest Conference and 2-2 overall.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 71,

Bellingham Bayhawks 25

BURLINGTON — The Tigers were dominant on the court in their Northwest Conference opener.

Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud led all scorers with 29 points and was 13-for-17 shooting. Adria Ray finished with 15 points and Hannah Sayer tallied 12.

The Tigers are 2-0 overall.

Boys' Basketball

Burlington-Edison Tigers 74,

Bellingham Bayhawks 61

BURLINGTON — The Tigers topped the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference opener for both squads.

Burlington-Edison’s Connor Anderson drained five 3's en route to a game-high 25 points.

Bennett Howe finished with 11 points for the Tigers (1-0, 2-1) while Evan Ruiz chipped in 10.

