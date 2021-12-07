featured Monday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes girls' basketball team victorious By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKEWOOD — The Anacortes girls' basketball team defeated Lakewood 54-31 on Monday night.Anacortes' Camryn Kerr finished with a game-high 22 points, nine of which came in the first quarter as the visitors jumped out to a 17-10 lead that grew to 30-16 by halftime.Rosie Hudson finished with 10 points for the Seahawks, who are 1-0 in the Northwest Conference and 2-2 overall. Burlington-Edison Tigers 71,Bellingham Bayhawks 25BURLINGTON — The Tigers were dominant on the court in their Northwest Conference opener.Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud led all scorers with 29 points and was 13-for-17 shooting. Adria Ray finished with 15 points and Hannah Sayer tallied 12.The Tigers are 2-0 overall.Boys' BasketballBurlington-Edison Tigers 74,Bellingham Bayhawks 61BURLINGTON — The Tigers topped the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference opener for both squads.Burlington-Edison’s Connor Anderson drained five 3's en route to a game-high 25 points.Bennett Howe finished with 11 points for the Tigers (1-0, 2-1) while Evan Ruiz chipped in 10. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/ More from this section On the Beat Posted: 10:30 p.m. One injured in Burlington house fire Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Parade kicks off the holidays in downtown Mount Vernon Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 County again commits to taking a hard look at its budget Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anacortes High School Burlington-edison High School Basketball Burlington-edison Tigers Sport Northwest Conference Burlington Opener Lakewood Connor Anderson Route Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Convicted murderer in jail after violating parole Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Tweets by goskagit
