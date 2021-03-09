SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team has become stingy when it comes to allowing goals.
The Seahawks blanked the Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4-0 on Monday, their third clean sheet in row, and in doing so improved to 5-2-1.
Camryn Kerr scored a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second to complete the hat trick.
Kerr's effort in the first half staked the Seahawks to a 2-0 lead, with both goals assisted by Emma Foley. Foley also assisted on Kerr's goal in the second half.
"The Kerr, Foley forward duo was on point," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hansen. "Outstanding performances by Erin Kennedy, an outside midfielder, and Cadence Lamphiear at outside left back."
Kayla Pierce notched Anacortes' final goal off an assist from Kennedy.
In goal, Ava Kephart and Clair Schnabel each played a half for the Seahawks.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-5-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers scored all three of their goals in the first half as they kept their record perfect at 8-0.
Emma Smith scored Burlington-Edison's first goal with an assist from Hannah Sayer. Sayer scored the second goal on an assist by Smith.
Sayer scored on an unassisted strike just before the end of the first half.
Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury combined in goal for the shutout.
"The team played well and really controlled the flow of the game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "Sydney Reisner and Jaycee Smith played strong defense and shut down the Oak Harbor attack."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Bellingham Red Raiders 2
BELLINGHAM — The tie gave the Bulldogs a 1-5-1 record.
Na Tasha Gutierrez took a pass from Jenna Mills in the 38th minute of the first half to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Mount Vernon took the lead again, 2-1, as Parker Halgren converted a pass from Fatima Rubio in the 57th minute.
A penalty kick in the game's 62nd minute pulled Bellingham even.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — The Seahawks won the match 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 to improve their record to 5-4.
Alyssa Kiser led the Seahawks with eight kills. Joey Keltner had five kills to go along with four blocks and four aces and Kenna Flynn had 15 assists.
Ariana Bickley finished with four aces and was busy on the defensive side of the net where she tallied 10 digs. Lauren Long and Kendyl Flynn combined for 10 stuff blocks.
"It was a solid performance all around with strong serving and blocking combined with an effective offense by all of our hitters," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
EVERSON — The Bulldogs failed to win a game and fell to 3-6 on the season.
