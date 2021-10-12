ANACORTES — The Anacortes tennis team managed to get the best of Burlington-Edison on Monday afternoon.
The Seahawks came away with the 4-3 victory, getting wins at Nos. 3 and No. 4 singles and Nos. 1 and No. 3 doubles.
In singles, Burlington-Edison's Cobe Betz defeated Matthew Rutz 6-1, 6-4 at the top spot while Tiger teammate Donovan Hendrickson defeated Will Waldrop 6-0, 6-1.
"Cobe and Donovan had great wins in singles ...," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "Cobe played an amazing match, with some unbelievable shots against a great opponent in Rutz. Both players were very methodical with each shot and it was incredible tennis to watch."
At No. 3 singles, Andrew VanEgdom of Anacortes defeated Ian Powers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Fellow Seahawk Davis Fogle beat Brandon Mair 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sawyer Nichols and Bridger Wakely of Anacortes defeated Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Spencer Betz and Luke Granger of Burlington-Edison won 6-1, 6-3 over Stephan Meyers and Eli Hankey.
Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis of Anacortes notched the victory over Payson Atkinson and Caleb Cox at No. 3, 6-2, 7-6(8-6).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Lakewood Cougars 2
LAKEWOOD — The Bulldogs swept the doubles and collected a pair of singles wins.
In singles, Kevin Frazier won at the top spot in a three-set battle 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, while at No. 3, Kian Dehghan won 7-5, 6-2.
"Kevin had lost to Leo Pohl, Lakewood's No. 1 singles, last month, so he knew he had to play really smart tennis today to win," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "This match, Kevin worked Leo's backhand and got him to come up to the net where he was not as consistent. It was a terrific match with lots of variety. Both athletes played really well."
In doubles, Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser won 6-2, 6-3, Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson were victorious 6-1, 6-2, and Bode Nelson and Wisdom Abrahamson won 6-2, 6-4.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — The Seaahwks swept the Lyncs 25-20, 25-23, 25-12 to raise their record to 7-2.
Skyler Whisler finished with 13 kills for the Seahawks while Kendyl Flynn had 10 and Reese Illston five. Kenna Flynn had 23 assists and Ariana Bickley had 27 digs.
"It was definitely a solid team effort tonight," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the Bulldogs to improve to 4-3. Mount Vernon is 0-10.
