MOUNT VERNON — A slow start and inconsistent play did in the Burlington-Edison boys' basketball team on Monday in the second round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Sehome came away with the 72-56 victory, sending the Tigers (12-7) into a loser-out game against Squalicum at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lynden High School.
“We started out poorly against a good (Sehome) team and when you're constantly playing catch-up, it's hard to consistently maintain the effort required to come back,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “We had some bright spots in the game but need to extend those spots of energy for 32 minutes against Squalicum.”
Connor Anderson scored 22 points against Sehome and was one of four Tigers to reach double figures. Zach Watson scored 11 points and Blaine Granberg and Bennett Howe added 10 each.
Squalicum Storm 70,
Anacortes Seahawks 68
ANACORTES — The Seahawks saw their season ended in harsh fashion, losing by a bucket in the Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
John-Fritz Von Hagel led Anacortes in scoring with 19 points, Jacob Hayes scored 12, Braden Thomas 11 and Jase Frydenlund 10.
The Seahawks finished 9-9.
"It was a bad way to end the season for our seniors and we feel bad it had to end," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "I want to thank all four seniors, Cam (Berow), Connor (Barton), Eli (Hankey) and Coleton (Smith) for the level of commitment and the passion to be a Seahawk."
