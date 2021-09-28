Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison Tigers defeated the Mount Baker Mountaineers on Monday in high school school volleyball, 25-7, 25-10, 25-7.
Amey Rainaud led Burlington-Edison with 14 kills, 20 assists and 19 digs. Jordyn Smith finished the match with 13 kills, Lexie Mason tallied 10 kills and Adria Ray had 16 assists and 11 digs.
The Tigers are 5-1.
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — After a nearly two-week hiatus from the court, the Braves returned to their winning ways with a sweep of the Lions.
La Conner won 25-7, 25-5, 25-14, improving to 3-0.
"It was great to be back on the court," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "We had a total of 30 aces on the night and we went 91% serving."
Ellie Marble finished the match with 10 kills, four aces and four digs for the Braves. Emma Keller tallied 16 assists and seven aces, Rachel Cram had 10 digs and three aces, Sarah Cook collected six aces and seven digs and Makayla Herrera had six aces and five kills.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-16, 25-18, improving to 4-1. The Bulldogs are 0-7.
Skyler Whisler had 14 kills for the Seahawks while Kendyl Flynn had seven kills and 27 assists.
Ryan Holt had five kills for the Bulldogs while Libby Whiton finished with 13 digs.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Meridian Trojans 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Zoey Bacus and Alivia Hynds scored as Sedro-Woolley improved to 1-6.
"Even though we are still dealing with injuries, the girls are putting the pieces together and it showed tonight against a strong Meridian team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma.
The coach highlighted the play of Mabel Gahan and Kiersten Hendrickson, saying the pair played a brilliant game in the middle, supporting both ends of the field.
"This is a young team that just gets better and better after every game," Sakuma said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers (6-0, 7-0) got it done on both ends of the pitch against the Mountaineers.
"Overall, it was a good opportunity to get everyone on the team some solid playing time and it was a great start to our week," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Malia Anderson and Nyomie Schwetz each scored a pair of goals for the Tigers.
Emma Smith, Liz Cisneros, Macee Holmes, Jaycee Smith, Jasmine Hernandez, Cora Voile and Breckyn Mueller each scored a goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.