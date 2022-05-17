BURLINGTON — At the conclusion of Monday's first round of the Northwest 2A District Boys' Golf Tournament, Burlington-Edison's Ian Powers remained solidly in the running for not only the title, but a berth to state.
Powers’ opening round of 70 at the Skagit Golf & Country Club placed him atop the leaderboard with Archbishop Murphy's Eric Leonen.
The cut of 96 took the field from 44 to 28. Fourteen state berths are at stake in the tourney’s second round on Tuesday.
Also advancing for the Tigers: Rex Wilson (73), Payson Atkinson (75), Spencer Atkinson (80), Cobe Betz (82) and Mason Whitlock (92).
Sedro-Woolley's Will Edwards shot a 97 and missed the cut by one stroke. Colby Bahr finished with a 103 and Finley Walker a 117.
Anacortes' Derek Betts shot a 102.
Northwest 3A District Tournament
EVERETT — Mount Vernon’s Trenton Borgognoni fell three strokes short of advancing to the second day of the tournament.
The cut at Legion Memorial Golf Course was a round of 89. Borgognoni shot a 92. A total of 43 golfers advanced to the second round.
Will O'Bryan finished with a round of 95 for the Bulldogs followed by Brayden Pelland’s 102.
Girls' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes’ Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn finished fourth in doubles and saw their season come to an end.
The pair battled through the consolation bracket before falling 6-4, 6-3 to the duo from Squalicum for the alternate spot to state.
