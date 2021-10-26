BURLINGTON — The Nooksack Valley High School girls' soccer team was no match Monday for Burlington-Edison.
The Tigers rolled the Pioneers 9-0 to finish the regular season at 14-1-1.
Malia Anderson and Renee Wargo each scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. Liz Cisneros, Morgan White, Hannah Sayer, Breckyn Mueller and Bella Elton also scored.
"We finished the regular season earning more total points than any other team in the Northwest Conference," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
Kira MacKay and Kara Reynaga combined keeper duties for the shutout.
"This was our last regular-season home game so it was a great opportunity to recognize our fantastic seniors, Emma Smith, Sydney Reisner, Hannah Sayer and Breckyn Mueller," Kuttel said.
The Tigers will open Northwest 2A District Tournament play on Saturday.
Volleyball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — For only the second time this season, the Tigers dropped a conference match, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10.
Jordyn Smith led Burlington-Edison (13-2) with 19 kills and 24 digs. Lexie Mason had 16 kills and 15 digs, Amey Rainaud finished with 14 kills, 28 assists and 31 digs, and Adria Ray had 18 assists, 21 digs and five aces.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes (5-9) swept the Wolverines, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
Noelle Price finished with six kills, one block and four aces for the Hurricanes. Allie Heino had five kills and one block while Kiera Link served five aces.
"I thought the whole team played fantastic," said Mount Vernon Christian assistant coach Daniel Thayer. "Rayah Oostra evenly set our hitters and our girls got their hits down. Moving to the end of our season, it is great to see our team start to click."
