BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison tennis team notched a 6-1 victory over the visiting Lakewood Cougars on Monday.
"The Tigers began a busy week of tennis — four matches in five days — with a great team win versus Lakewood," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "The team came out with great energy and set the tone for the week."
Donovan Hendrickson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, followed by Ian Powers’ 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 and Brandon Mair’s 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4.
"I was really impressed with the play from our singles players," the coach said, "especially from Hendrickson at No. 2. He played a very methodical match and was able to seize control early."
In doubles, Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua won 6-1, 6-0 at the top spot, and Spencer Betz and Luke Granger were victorious 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Caleb Cox and Payson Atkinson won 6-1, 6-1.
"I was also impressed with the doubles team of Spencer Betz and Luke Granger," Wallace said. "They have been playing some great doubles matches in recent weeks and today was no different. They had to work through some things early, but really found their groove halfway through the first set and played a great match."
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Seahawks got the best of the Cubs.
“There were three matches that went to three sets," said Sedro-Woolley coach John Hull, "and the third and fourth singles played until past 7 p.m."
Anacortes' Sawyer Nichols won at No. 1 singles over Owen Vellegas 6-1, 6-4, while teammate Will Waldrop was victorious at the No. 2 spot 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 over Gibson Griffin. Tyler Bauman kept the Seahawk wins coming at No. 4 by defeating Connor Gibson 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won at No. 2 doubles, defeating Andrew Bates and Billy Neeld 6-1, 6-2, while Andrew VanEgdom and Davis Fogle beat Sedro-Woolley's Otto Tesarik and Fionn Cocheba 6-0, 6-3.
Sedro-Woolley's wins came at No. 1 singles, where Jacob Jepperson beat Bridger Wakley 6-3, 6-3, and at No. 1 doubles, where Koe Greenough and Cameron Wolkenhauer defeated Stephen Myers and Eli Hankey 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept the singles matches en route to the victory.
Single winners were No. 1 Kevin Frazier, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Jasper Youngquist, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Jaeger Nelson, 6-2, 6-0; and No. 4 Kian Dehgan, 6-0, 6-4.
In doubles, No. 1 Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser won 6-1, 6-3; and No. 3 Makhi Brester and Darian Whiton won 6-2, 6-0.
"The Bulldogs were very consistent, keeping the ball in play and letting Ferndale make the errors,” coach Ellen Gray said. “In preparation for the sub-district tournament Cody and Milo teamed up for the first time this season to play some strong doubles, which opened up single spots for Jaeger and Kian."
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers made short work of the Mariners in the Northwest Conference match, winning 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 to improve to their overall record to 7-1.
Lexie Mason led Burlington-Edison with 10 kills, followed by Amey Rainaud with eight kills, five aces and 11 assists. Jordyn Smith had eight kills to go along with 14 digs.
Lynden Lions 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lions dropped the Cubs to 2-3.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Lakewood Cougars 1
LAKEWOOD — The tie left Anacortes at 5-1-2 overall.
Anacortes took the lead in the first half when Reese Morgenthaler hit the back of the net off the dribble from 18 yards out.
"It was the sister duo tonight," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "Breann Morgenthaler played an outstanding game at right midfielder and Reese (Morgenthaler) willingly switched to forward to fulfill a need and came through with a goal. She worked hard to produce all night."
Lakewood got the equalizer in the second half.
