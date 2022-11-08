BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team swept Bellingham 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 on Monday night in the opening round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Lexie Mason had 14 kills and Mia Whitlock added 12 for the Tigers. Brooke Tyler finished with 18 digs, Clara Bowser collected seven kills, three aces and 10 digs, and Adria Ray finished with 35 assists.
"I was really happy with how we played," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer. "We were consistent all the way around. Fortunately, we are peaking at just the right time and playing really well."
Burlington-Edison (17-2) advances to play at home against Archbishop Murphy (14-3) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley pushed the Storm to the brink in the opening round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament before falling. Squalicum won 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9.
"We came out in the first set very fired up and ready to play but we lost a little momentum as the match went on and made some mistakes that put us in a position of playing catch-up a lot," Cubs coach Shawna Tesarik said. "Unfortunately, this makes our road a little bumpier but we still have confidence we can reach our district playoff goals."
Sedro-Woolley standouts included Emery DeJong (20 kills, four blocks), Sami Stark (eight kills, two blocks), Abby Gardner (six kills, three aces) and Addie Lynn (26 assists, six kills, four blocks).
The Cubs (10-7) will play Sehome (6-13) at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a loser-out match.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
EVERETT — The Seahawks fell 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 in the first round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Kendyl Flynn led the Seahawks with five kills, 10 assists and 13 digs while Regan Hunt finished with five kills, Tatum Swapp tallied five kills to go along with 11 digs and Pearl McFadyen had 13 assists.
"Archbishop served us tough," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. "We played hard but made some errors at key moments in the game. Now, we have the same goal to get to state but a different path to get there."
Anacortes (6-13) will host Bellingham (6-11) in a loser-out match at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
