BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison topped Anacortes in a battle of two of the area’s top volleyball teams on Monday night.
Burlington-Edison came away with the 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13 win.
Lexie Mason had a career high 30 kills and broke the record for most kills in a match for a Tiger freshman, said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer.
Amey Rainaud had 41 assists and 21 digs, Adria Ray had 23 digs and Jordyn Smith had eight kills and 16 digs for Burlington-Edison.
The Tigers are 11-1. The Seahawks are 8-3.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes came away with a 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 15-1 victory against the Lions.
Allie Heino had nine kills for the Hurricanes to go along with six blocks and two aces, and Noelle Price had seven kills. Emma Paulsen finished with four kills, five aces and served 10 straight points in game five.
"I think our hitters finally started clicking tonight," said Hurricanes coach Daniel Thayer. "Rayah Oostra set them up well and our hitters just put the ball in play. I was proud of our girls for fighting hard on every play."
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-7, Concrete 1-10.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Lakewood Cougars 2
ARLINGTON — The Cubs improved to 5-4 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Squalicum Storm 1
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs and Storm played to a tie, leaving Mount Vernon at 4-6-2.
Jenna Mills had Mount Vernon's goal.
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes had a singles player and a doubles team advance into the semifinals on the first day of the tournament.
Matthew Rutz used a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jae Yoon Lee of Sehome and a 6-4, 6-0 win over Donovan Hendrickson of Burlington-Edison to earn his semifinal berth.
In doubles, the team of Bridger Wakely and Sawyer Nichols earned wins of 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-2 to advance.
Three Skagit County singles players remain alive in the consolation bracket: Hendrickson, Burlington-Edison's Cobe Betz and Sedro-Woolley's Jacob Jepperson.
Northwest 3A Sub District Tournament
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs doubles team of Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser remain on the winners’ side of the bracket.
Shackleton and Gasser won 6-3, 6-1 over fellow Bulldogs Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson. Shackleton and Gasser's tournament began with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over Oak Harbor's John Blankman and Jordan Ronning.
Borgognoni and Nelson defeated Aiden West and Ben Servatius 7-6(4), 6-4 in their opener and remain alive in the losers’ bracket.
In singles, Mount Vernon's Kevin Frazier lost to Oak Harbor's Ezra Franklin 6-0, 6-0 and will continue play in the losers’ bracket. His day began with a win over Oak Harbor’s William Hipfauer 6-0, 6-1.
