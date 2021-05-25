LYNDEN — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team was handed Monday its first loss of the season.
The Tigers lost to Lynden Christian 71-49.
Burlington-Edison (2-1) was led by 16 points and four rebounds from Amey Rainaud-Hinds. Sydney Reisner had nine points and Gabriella MacKenzie eight points.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 53,
Concrete Lions 32
FRIDAY HARBOR — Kylie Clark had 19 points and five rebounds for the Lions, and Sierra Rensink had three points, three steals and seven rebounds.
Concrete fell to 2-4.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 55
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 53
DEMING — The Bulldogs came up just short against the Mountaineers.
"We put their toughness and competitiveness on display, " said Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting. "Playing without our leading scorer (Victoria Heino) from a year ago for the third game in a row, we were significantly outsized but played with incredible heart and toughness in the come-from-behind effort."
The Bulldogs rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
Malia Garcia led Mount Vernon with 20 points, while Maliyah Johnson chipped in 11 points.
Mount Vernon is 1-3.
Boys' Basketball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 60,
Concrete Lions 9
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines toppled the Lions to send Concrete to 0-5.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 60,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It was a rough game for the Cubs, who fell to 0-4.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — Kevin Fraiser won at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs 6-2, 6-0, and the doubles team of Charlie Couch and Gabe Hander won at No. 3, 6-4, 6-2.
Coach Ellen Gray said the Bulldogs also got close battles from Cody Shackleton at No. 3 singles and Jasper Youngquist and Chase Rochelle at No. 2 doubles.
