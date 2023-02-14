Burlington-Edison's Lily Atkins takes a shot during the Tigers' 56-46 win over Sehome on Monday in a Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game at Mount Vernon High School.
MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team advanced to the Northwest 2A District Tournament championship game Monday night.
The No. 2 seeded Tigers clinched a regional berth by beating No. 3 seed Sehome 56-46 and will play top seed Lynden for the district title at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon High School.
The Mariners (16-5) had no answer when it came to defending Burlington-Edison's Lily Atkins. She finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Chesah Holmes added 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds for the Tigers (17-5).
Anacortes Seahawks 52
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 26,
MOUNT VERNON — The No. 4 seeded Seahawks continued on in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes (12-9) plays No. 3 seeded Sehome at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon High School in another loser-out game.
The Seahawks held a commanding 30-14 lead at halftime after outscoring Cedarcrest 18-4 in the second quarter.
Camryn Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 16 points while Regan Hunt chipped in 10 points.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
