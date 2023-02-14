svh-202302xx-sports-GBB-BE-vs-Sehome-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Lily Atkins takes a shot during the Tigers' 56-46 win over Sehome on Monday in a Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game at Mount Vernon High School.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team advanced to the Northwest 2A District Tournament championship game Monday night.

The No. 2 seeded Tigers clinched a regional berth by beating No. 3 seed Sehome 56-46 and will play top seed Lynden for the district title at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon High School.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

