BURLINGTON — Pitchers Will Watson and Ryan Crawford combined on a gem Monday for the Burlington-Edison High School baseball team.
Watson struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings and Crawford allowed only one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief as the Tigers shut out Sehome 1-0.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Tigers (4-2).
Watson scored the game's only run on a wild pitch. He'd singled, then advanced to third on a single from Josh Fox.
Both teams had three hits.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 12,
Bellingham 2
BELLINGHAM — A nine-run first inning boosted the Bulldogs to their first win of the season.
Alex Rolfson, Taylor Saben and Lucas Gahan all hit doubles in the inning. Brady Dundin added a triple.
Trey Devery struck out three and walked one over five innings on his way to the victory.
Saben, Dundin, Quinn Swanson and Zach Klinger each had two hits.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Cubs got the road win and improved to 5-1.
Sedro-Woolley pitcher Colsen Friedrichs went the distance and finished with 12 strikeouts.
"He did a great job for us on the hill," Cubs coach Rob Davie said. "All his pitches were working ... He has had a sore arm, so we rested him. He came out and threw the best game I have seen him throw."
Friedrichs was also 1-for-4 from the plate, a two-run blast that cleared the fence in the third inning.
Abraham Bierl went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Seth Humerickhouse was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Lane Aungst was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored and Carter Berrey went 1-for-4 with a run scored.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs scored 53 seconds into the game, and didn't let up from there.
Segrio Garduño-Mendez and Edgar Serrano each notched a hat trick, Kyler Houck and Christopher Soto scored two goals each and freshman Jonathan Mancillas-Garduño recorded his first career goal.
Brandon Caro and Angel Casillas-Gil also scored for the Bulldogs (4-0). Casillas-Gil provided three assists.
Lynden Lions 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
LYNDEN — Junior Maturana scored an early goal for the Tigers off an Agustin Guillen assist, but the Lions' pressure proved too much to handle in the road loss for Burlington-Edison (2-2).
"We maintained a possession advantage throughout the game, but Lynden kept pressuring with hard, physical play. They showed real determination — credit to their players and coaches," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said.
Squalicum Storm 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley threw an early scare into undefeated Squalicum as the Cubs carried a 1-0 lead into halftime before the Storm pulled away.
Leo Valdez Ramon scored for the Cubs (1-4) off a hard-struck free kick just under the cross bar from about 27 yards in the 16th minute.
Coach Natalie Sakuma said Jase Hilsinger, in his first year as a goalie, played well.
"We fought like I have never seen these boys fight. I couldn't be more proud of every person on this team," she said.
Sehome Mariners 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners proved tough at home with the shutout to send the Seahawks to 1-3.
SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 8
MOUNT VERNON — Olivia Collins struck out nine batters on her way to the win and hit a three-run home run to power the Bulldogs.
"We gave them a lot of extra chances with errors, and they did a great job of capitalizing on those mistakes. We were fortunate to be able to hang on and come away with the victory," Bulldogs coach Robert Cyr said.
Collins was 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs (2-3), Charlotte Malcolm was 2-for-3 and Ashlyn Stroud had two RBI.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks toppled the Cubs in the matchup of Skagit County teams.
Lauren Anderson bounced back from a first-set loss to win at No. 2 singles for the Cubs, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Addie Lynn and Lily De Vries won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
"Lauren Anderson had the best match of the season so far," Cubs coach Janine Van Liew said. "Addie and Lily played some smart tennis against some tough opponents."
Lynden Lions 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — No. 2 singles player Sadie Lee battled back from an opening set loss to win the second set in a 7-6 tie-breaker and the third set in a 10-7 tie-breaker for the Bulldogs’ lone win.
"Sadie was able to carve out more control during the second set, moving the Lynden player around the court to force errors," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray.
