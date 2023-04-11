ANACORTES — It was the type of Northwest Conference soccer game that fans have come to expect between Burlington-Edison and Anacortes.
This time around, it was the Tigers by the slimmest of margins as they left Anacortes with the 1-0 victory on Monday.
Burlington-Edison improved to 2-1 in conference and 5-3 overall. Anacortes is 0-3-1 and 2-4-2.
"Every time we play Anacortes it’s a tough game," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "... Anacortes is a well-coached, disciplined team. They have strong, fast players, and a very well-organized defense."
The game's lone goal came off the foot of Kounosuke Wilcox. He took the pass from Acxel Gonzalez and slotted the shot past the Anacortes keeper and just inside the far post.
"Both teams were coming off of spring break, which is a tough thing to do," MacKay said. "I was impressed by how our guys withstood the Anacortes barrage. We had the advantage in possession, but we couldn’t get past their defensive structure the rest of the game."
Iver Light, Jack DeCelle and Roy Montiel played particularly well for the Tigers, the coach added.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Roberto Alcazar-Salinas scored four goals as the Cubs cruised to the nonconference victory.
Sedro-Woolley didn't waste any time finding the back of the net as Parker Nelson scored his first of two goals off a corner kick delivered by Leo Valadez Ramon a mere 1 minute and 50 seconds into the match.
Antonio De Finis, Logan Roth and Valadez Ramon each scored a goal for the Cubs, who led 6-0 at the half.
The Mountaineers struggled to apply any pressure on the home team. Any attempt to venture into Sedro-Woolley's final third was quickly erased by a swarming defense.
The second half was a game of possession dominated by the Cubs (2-4-2).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Jackson Timberwolves 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead in the nonconference game, then survived a furious Jackson comeback before securing the victory.
"We played some great soccer in the first half," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra.
The Bulldogs led 4-1 at the half on goals by Manuel Rosales, Jovany Lopez, Jonathan Mancillas and Aaron Diaz.
Jackson, however, came out fast and cut the lead to 4-3 just two minutes into the second half.
"We found ourselves in too much comfort ...," Ibarra said.
Danny Gonzalez gave the Bulldogs (5-0-2) some much needed breathing room in the 43rd minute to make it 5-3.
"I was very proud of the way the boys responded," the coach said. "Slowly, this year's team has been building a great response to adversity. We have often found ourselves in a deficit and found a way to battle out. Overall I am happy with our performance."
Ibarra highlighted the play of Diaz, Gonzalez, Rosales and Ivan Garduno.
