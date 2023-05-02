BURLINGTON — It was a rough afternoon on the diamond for the Burlington-Edison softball team on Monday.
The Tigers fell 14-4 to Lynden in a Northwest Conference game shortened to six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Burlington-Edison was within striking distance of the Lions at 7-4 at the end of five innings. The wheels came off for the Tigers in the sixth as Lynden plated seven runs to put the game away.
Stella Kowalski finished 2-for-4 for the Tigers with a run scored while Abigail Herrgesell was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Burlington-Edison is 8-2 in conference and 10-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 16,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs continued to rattle the bats, racking up 11 hits in four innings in their Northwest Conference victory.
Keira Cantu led the way for Mount Vernon as she went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI while Leslie Escamilla finished 2-for-4.
Alivia Luvera and Natalie Zastoupil were each 1-for-2 with two RBI, Olivia Collins was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Addison Shand Perkins was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
"We stayed patient at the plate and put good swings together," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "
Collins got the win as she held Ferndale to one hit and struck out nine in four innings of work.
The Bulldogs are 7-5 in conference and 7-9 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 21,
Sehome Mariners 6
ANACORTES — Anacortes improved to 2-10 in the Northwest Conference and 4-10 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks swept the Wildcats in doubles and got the win they needed in singles to secure the Northwest Conference triumph.
In doubles, the Anacortes tandem of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain battled for the 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory at No. 2 and Abby Cross and Ava Hightower won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In singles, Emily Toledo recorded the lone victory for the Seahawks, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Sehome Mariners 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs managed a win at singles and another in doubles play in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 2 singles, Lily Long recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
"Lily really showed her toolbox of skills, using drops, slices, lobs, cross-courts to out-strategize Eva (Ekdahl)," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said.
In doubles, Manon Duchaussoy and Sophie Greshishkin were dominant at the top spot, 6-0, 6-1.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference at
Lake Padden Golf Course
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison finished atop the leader board at Lake Padden Golf Course with a score of 380, two strokes better than Sehome's round of 382.
Lynden (408) was third, followed by Squalicum (443), Lakewood (492), Sedro-Woolley (504) and Anacortes (524).
Medalist honors went to Lynden's Logan Medcalf with a 66.
Burlington-Edison's Ben Wilson shot a round of 74 to tie for third. Teammates Rex Wilson and Wyatt Brownwell shot 75s.
Coleman Goss led Anacortes with a 92 and Riley Frieberg paced Sedro-Woolley with an 84.
