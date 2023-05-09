preps

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian baseball team needed just five innings to roll over South Christian Academy 10-0 in a Northwest 1B District Tournament game on Monday.

After plating a run in each of the first three innings, Mount Vernon Christian scored seven run in the fourth to put the game away.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

