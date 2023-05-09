MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian baseball team needed just five innings to roll over South Christian Academy 10-0 in a Northwest 1B District Tournament game on Monday.
After plating a run in each of the first three innings, Mount Vernon Christian scored seven run in the fourth to put the game away.
Jordan Feddema got the win as he allowed one hit and struck out nine. From the plate, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI.
Espyn Landrum came on for an inning of relief and struck out three for the home team. Joel Votipka finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
The Hurricanes (15-3) play Rainier Christian on Tuesday in a district semifinal at Lakewood High School.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
BURLINGTON — Sehome claimed victory with a score of 497 at Skagit Golf & Country Club in the regular-season conference finale.
Lakewood was second at 556, Sedro-Woolley and Lynden tied for third with 577, Burlington-Edison shot a 605 and Lynden Christian carded a 694.
Anacortes and Bellingham failed to field full squads.
Lakewood's Kiana Schroeder shot an 18-hole round of 71 to win medalist honors.
Erin Pierce paced Sedro-Woolley with a round of 102, placing seventh overall.
Ea Wuellner led Burlington-Edison with her score of 108 while Trinity Erickson shot a 134 to lead three Anacortes golfers.
Girls' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Blaine Borderites 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks swept the Borderites in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Aleena Aipperspach won by default at No. 1 while Mikiah Dunham was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Sophia Reed rallied for a 5-7, 6-3(10-8) win at No. 3 and Reese Illston won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Doubles saw Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn win 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Ava Hightower and Abby Cross 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
OAK HARBOR — Samantha Stewart and Farah Briseno's 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles was the lone win for Mount Vernon in the Northwest Conference match.
Lynden Lions 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
LYNDEN — Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew was able to pluck out some positives from the Northwest Conference loss.
"Even though our score wasn’t great, I think the girls tried to keep it light and find the things they did well," Van Liew said. "Lynden has a tough team, but we had fun in spite of the score. What an awesome group of girls to coach."
The coach said she was impressed with the doubles play of varsity newcomers Ruby Hudson and Laila Hanson.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
MOUNT VERNON — Olivia Collins notched the win for the Bulldogs as she allowed five hits and struck out 10 in the Northwest Conference game.
Collins also helped herself at the plate where she went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Maya Justus was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Bulldogs while Leslie Escamilla finished 1-for-2 and Dakota Brown was 1-for-3.
"It was a fun game to be a part of," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "Both pitchers were very good and the hits and runs were very hard to come by. It was good for us to have a highly contested contest this time of year."
The Bulldogs are 9-5 in Northwest Conference play and 9-9 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 3
DEMING — The Tigers took the lead in the sixth inning of the Northwest Conference game and won it in the seventh.
The Mountaineers enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the visitors plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to go up 3-2. A Burlington-Edison run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Tigers held Mount Baker to a run in the bottom of the final frame.
Nell Mangold went 1-for-3 with a double for Burlington-Edison, which improved to 10-2 in conference and 12-5 overall.
