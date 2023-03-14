SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley boys' soccer team overcame a slow start and eventually found its stride and goals in a season-opening 5-0 win over Nooksack Valley in nonconference action Monday night.
Neither squad had a shot on goal in the opening 22 minutes as each team moved freely around the midfield.
In the 28th minute, Leo Valadez Ramon put the Cubs on the scoreboard on a free kick from 29 yards, a screaming low shot to the Pioneer keeper's right.
Two minutes later, Edwin Mancinas-Deras found the back of the net when he also beat the keeper to his right to put Sedro-Woolley up 2-0 at halftime.
In the 45th minute, Valadez Ramon converted yet another free kick, this time from 28 yards out for a 3-0 Sedro-Woolley lead.
Free kicks continued to be a problem for the Pioneers as Connor Hendry made it 4-0. He sent a shot from distance that cleared the keeper's outstretched hands and just under the cross bar in the 65th minute.
The home team's final strike came in the 77th minute. Orlando Macedo weaved his way through the defense and had his shot blocked by the goalie, but Mancinas-Deras corralled the ricochet and placed it into the back of the net for his second strike of the match.
Softball
Anacortes Seahawks 29,
Orcas Island Vikings 3
ANACORTES — The Seahawks were dominant in their season opener, a nonconference victory.
Anacortes pitcher Tatum Swapp notched the win as she finished with five strikeouts. She also helped her cause from inside the batter's box where she went 3-for-4 with a double.
The Seahawks' Rachel Doyle was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and Anna Friedrichs was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
