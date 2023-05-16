BURLINGTON — The Northwest 2A District Girls' Golf Tournament teed off Monday at Skagit Golf & Country Club.
When the final scores were tallied, the cut to play on the second day of the tournament was 120.
Cedarcrest's Charlotte Giffin paced the field with an 18-hole score of 82.
Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce sits in fourth after a round of 86.
For Burlington-Edison, Chloe Brink is tied for ninth with a 104, while Ea Wueller is 12th (106) and Caity Horton is tied for 22nd (117).
Sedro-Woolley's Taylor De leso tallied a 110 to sit in a tie for 13th. Kylin Chance is 17th with a 112 and Brooke Ryan is 19th following a round of 115.
Anacortes' Kiera Hines shot a 111 and is tied for 14th and Trinity Erickson's score of 118 places her 24th, just inside the cut for the top 26 golfers.
The tournament concludes Tuesday.
Boys' Golf
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Tuesday's second round at Lake Padden Golf Course will include golfers who made the cut of 91.
For Burlington-Edison, that includes Ben Wilson following his round of 71. Wilson sits two shots behind Nick Ennis of Archbishop Murphy, who shot a field-leading 69, and a single shot behind Sehome's Wes Bothel, who tallied a 70.
Rex Wilson finished with an opening-round score of 73 for the Tigers followed by Wyatt Brownell (77), Ian Powers (80), Mason Whitlock (82) and Spencer Atkinson (84).
Anacortes' Coleman Goss just made the cut with a score of 89.
Fifteen state berths are at stake in the second round.
Northwest 3A District Tournament
EVERETT — Mount Vernon's Jackson Stahlecker shot a 92, tied for 55th, and did not make the cut at Legion Memorial Golf Course.
Girls' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison doubles team of GiGi Searle and Macee Holmes fought through the consolation bracket to secure a state berth as they finished third on the courts of Sehome High School.
"GiGi and Macee played singles most of the year, but the last week or two, we transitioned them to a doubles team," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "They've been growing as a doubles team every time they are out on the courts."
The duo played a familiar foe in Anacortes' Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn with a trip to state on the line. Searle and Holmes came away with the 7-6, 6-3 victory.
Kennedy and Flynn are state alternates.
Searle and Holmes started the day with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over a doubles team from Sehome.
"All their hard work paid off as they beat a tough Sehome team and then beat the No. 1 team from Anacortes in straight sets to earn a spot at state ...," Wasson said.
Kennedy and Flynn opened the day with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 win over a team from Lynden.
The Class 2A State Tournament is May 26-27 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
