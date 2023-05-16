svh-202305xx-sports-Girls'-Golf-SGCC-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce tees off from the fifth hole on Monday during the Northwest 2A District Golf Tournament at Skagit Golf and Country Club west of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Northwest 2A District Girls' Golf Tournament teed off Monday at Skagit Golf & Country Club.

When the final scores were tallied, the cut to play on the second day of the tournament was 120.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

