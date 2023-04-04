Monday's Prep Roundup: Hayes-led Anacortes baseball team edges Ferndale By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Apr 4, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANACORTES — The Anacortes baseball team not only won the Northwest Conference game 4-3 in dramatic fashion on Monday, the Seahawks dealt the Ferndale Golden Eagles their first loss of the season.Anacortes improved to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jacob Hayes lined a ball off the center-field wall to drive in Ethan Sperb with the game-winning run.Hayes also belted a home run earlier in the game over the center-field wall."It was a great high school baseball game," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Two really good pitchers, Jake Mason (Ferndale) and Staely Moore, competed at an extremely high level."Ferndale has an incredibly imposing lineup, and for Staely to pitch as well as he did, giving up just three runs and striking out 10, is really impressive."Moore pitched 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Jake Andrew, who secured the final out. Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,Lynden Lions 1LYNDEN — Mount Vernon tallied the Northwest Conference victory with solid performances at the plate.The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth when Mount Vernon's Dylan Jacobs homered on a 0-2 count to give the visitors a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the sixth inning.Jacobs finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Baird Brewer was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Bodie Nelson was 2-for-2. Brody Olmsted got the start for the Bulldogs and allowed one run on eight hits over five innings, striking out one. Tyrese Leutele pitched the final two innings.Mount Vernon is 5-0 in conference and 6-2 overall. Blaine Borderites 9,Burlington-Edison Tigers 2BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison dropped to 3-2 in the Northwest Conference and 5-3 overall with the loss.The Tigers plated a pair of runs in the first inning, however, the Borderites took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning and scored two more runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.Tyler Walker took the loss for the Tigers. He lasted four innings and allowed three hits and three runs with six strikeouts.Cody Roetcisoender was 1-for-3 with two RBI for the Tigers. Meridian Trojans 3,Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell to 1-4 in the Northwest Conference and 3-6 overall. SoftballBurlington-Edison Tigers 18,Kingston Buccaneers 8BURLINGTON — The Tigers (4-3) cruised to the nonconference victory. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ornithology Softball Zoology Baseball Sports Games And Toys Armed Forces Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
