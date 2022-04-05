ARLINGTON — The Mount Vernon baseball team tamed the weather as well as the Lakewood Cougars on Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won 12-3 to stay perfect in Northwest Conference play at 5-0 and improve to 6-3 overall.
Mount Vernon took the early lead then blew the game open with six runs in the sixth inning.
Quinn Swanson got the start for the Bulldogs. He allowed five hits and three runs over five innings while striking out two.
Mount Vernon collected 14 hits as Taylor Saben, Moises Lucatero, Swanson, Alex Rolfson and Xavier Neyens each had multiple hits. Saben went 3-for-5 and Neyens homered.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
Anacortes Seahawks 1
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats managed to squeak by the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes tied the game in the fourth inning on a single from Toby Esqeuda that scored Jonathan Evans.
Oak Harbor plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
"Very competitive game against a good Oak Harbor team," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. “The weather and field conditions made it a tough day to hit, pitch, and play defense, and I was impressed with the competitiveness and quality of play from both teams."
Staely Moore threw a complete game for the Seahawks, giving up five hits and one walk.
"Staely threw a great game once again and despite the loss, it was a very impressive performance in adverse conditions," Swapp said.
Anacortes is 3-2 in conference and 6-4 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 14
Squalicum Storm 6
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers improved to 3-2 in the Northwest Conference and 6-3 overall with the win.
