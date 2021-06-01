MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team came out fast Monday afternoon for a 51-38 victory over previously-unbeaten Anacortes.
"This was the second undefeated team in two games for us," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine, whose team lost to Lynden Christian on Saturday. "We came ready to play in the first quarter with the score 16-11."
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs' defense was stifling, holding Anacortes to three points, and Mount Vernon entered halftime with a 28-14 lead.
"Mount Vernon came ready to play and brought a lot of energy and effort," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "They beat us in about ever aspect of the game."
Chase Calvin had a double-double for Mount Vernon with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
DeVari Davis lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points while Liam Johnston chipped in 11.
"We need to get up and shake it off because Lynden Christian comes to town and there's no room for feeling sorry for ourselves," Senff said.
Braden Thomas, Jacob Hayes and Cameron Berow each scored eight points for the Seahawks.
Mount Vernon is 4-2 and Anacortes 5-1.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 48
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs notched their first win of the season.
Sedro-Woolley's Jerome Mathias led the squad in scoring, pouring in 22 points. Carsten Reynolds tallied 10 points while Hayden Birkle and Ben Hedberg each finished with nine.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-6.
Sehome Mariners 55,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 48
BURLINGTON — Despite a team-high 21 points from Connor Anderson, the Tigers lost their second consecutive game.
They are 2-4.
