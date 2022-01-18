MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team notched another win Monday night as the Bulldogs defeated Nooksack Valley 57-48.
With its eighth straight victory, Mount Vernon remains perfect in the Northwest Conference at 8-0 and is 9-1 overall. The Bulldogs are tied for the conference lead with Lynden Christian.
"This team continues to improve their play even through a number of lineup changes due to players out with illness," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine.
The Bulldogs were missing a pair of starters as well as their first player off the bench against the Pioneers.
"The next-man-up philosophy is how they are approaching each game," the coach said.
Mount Vernon had four players score in double figures. Lucas Rodio finished with 14 points, Alex Fast tallied 11 and Michael Johnson and Devari Davis each had 10.
"Michael Johnson provided our team with solid defense and added scoring for us," Valentine said. "Nooksack made a strong run in the fourth quarter after being down 19, they cut it to nine as they finished the game by pressing full court."
Girls' Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 72,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 31
EVERSON — The Pioneers looked the part of being undefeated in the Northwest Conference in beating the Bulldogs.
Nooksack Valley led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and 46-17 at the half. The Pioneers held the Bulldogs to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the first.
Malia Garcia and Maliyah Johnson each had 11 points for the Bulldogs while Garcia also grabbed nine rebounds.
Mount Vernon is 5-5 in conference and 8-7 overall.
