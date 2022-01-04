MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' basketball team returned home Monday night and notched the win against Squalicum.
The Bulldogs defeated the Storm 67-54 to remain perfect in Northwest Conference play at 5-0 and improve to 5-1 overall with their fourth straight victory.
"It was nice to get back playing basketball after having two games canceled because of weather," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine. "Playing at home was also a plus against a very good and well-coached Squalicum team."
Quinn Swanson led Mount Vernon in scoring with 19 points. Lucas Rodio scored 13 points — six off dunks — and pulled down 13 rebounds.
"We got off to a good start thanks to Trent Borgognoni’s five points and Notah Edwards’ six in the first quarter," Valentine said.
Blaine Borderites 44,
Anacortes Seahawks 43
ANACORTES — The Borderites were a single point better than the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
"Tough loss for us," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Blaine is a very good team. We had our chances, just needed to put the ball in the hoop."
Jacob Hayes led the Seahawks in scoring with 14 points.
Anacortes is 2-3 in conference and 4-3 overall.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 69,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 66
BURLINGTON — The Tigers came up just in the Northwest Conference game.
Zach Watson led Burlington-Edison in scoring with 15 points while Rex Wilson and Bennett Howe each scored 14 points and Blaine Granberg chipped in 10.
The Tigers fell to 3-2 in conference play and 4-4 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Squalicum Storm 51,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46
BELLINGHAM — After leading for most of the Northwest Conference game, the Bulldogs couldn't maintain it when it counted most.
Malia Garcia tallied a double-double for Mount Vernon, finishing with 15 points and 19 rebounds.
The Bulldogs are 4-3 in conference play and 5-5 overall.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 63,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 37
LYNDEN — The Tigers lost their first game of the season in the Northwest Conference contest.
Analise Slotemaker and Amey Rainaud led Burlington-Edison with 11 points apiece.
Burlington-Edison is 4-1 in conference and 6-1 overall.
Blaine Borderites 43,
Anacortes Seahawks 33
BLAINE — The Borderites were 10 points better than the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Camryn Kerr finished with 12 points while Erin Kennedy scored 10 points for the Seahawks, who fell to 1-4 in conference and 1-6 overall.
