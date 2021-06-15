MOUNT VERNON — Liam Johnston scored 14 points, Chase Calvin had a double-double and Brady Miller hit two key 3-pointers as the Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 70-43 on Monday.
"This game was a typical rivalry game where records don't mean anything, just trying to beat each other is the goal," Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said.
Calvin had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Mount Vernon (7-4).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 65,
Bellingham Red Raiders 50
BELLINGHAM — Zach Watson scored 16 points, Connor Anderson scored 15 and Isaac Donovan added 10 for the Tigers, who improved to 6-5.
"I was happy with the energy of our guys tonight. Offensively the ball moved freely and we were active defensively," Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
Anacortes Seahawks 71,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 38
EVERSON — Michael Aggergaard scored a team-high 18 points, Gage Berow added 14 and the Seahawks bettered their record to 8-2.
"We had good energy from the start of the game. We ask the kids to try to play a complete game for 32 minutes and they definitely tried to do that," Seahawks coach Brett Senff said.
Cam Berow added 12 points.
South Whidbey Falcons 42,
La Conner Braves 27
LA CONNER — Elijah Porter scored 10 points but the Braves (6-6) fell to the Falcons in a nonleague matchup.
"I was really happy with the way we played tonight. We lost three of our normal starters for this game and everyone stepped up," Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. "We executed our defensive game plan and our effort was off the charts.
“We always talk about taking care of the things we can control, and I think we did. I'm excited to see if we can rebound as well as we did tonight against a good Mount Vernon Christian team."
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 63,
Meridian Trojans 57
BELLINGHAM — Sarah Cook scored 25 of her team-high 27 points in the second half, including 16 in the fourth quarter, as the Braves prevailed on the road.
Ellie Marble scored 19 for the Braves (11-1), who will face Mount Vernon Christian tonight.
"The girls showed some grit battling back against a good Meridian team. They attacked the basket in the second half and found the open player. It was a nice win on the road for our team," Braves coach Scott Novak said.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs won three singles matches: Cody Shackleton 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Oscar Gasser 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and Milo Gasser 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, the Bulldogs got wins from Jaeger Nelson and Trent Borgognoni 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 and Steven Gard and Zayne Lunz 6-0, 6-1.
"Trent and Jaeger had a terrific match. After a first set loss, they gained momentum in the second and third set by getting to net and controlling the net play," Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray.
She said the No. 1 singles match was also competitive, with Sedro-Woolley's Lazlo Cocheba beating Mount Vernon's Kevin Frazier.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
OAK HARBOR — Cobe Betz won at No. 2 singles for the Tigers 6-3, 6-0 and L.J. DeGloria won at No. 4, 6-2, 6-1.
The Tigers won all three doubles matches, with victories from the teams of Gavin Baker and Josh Fox 6-0, 6-0; Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua 6-0, 6-2; and Luke Granger and Brandon Mair 6-2, 6-3.
"I was particularly impressed with the energy that the team had today knowing that it is the penultimate match of the season. We are hoping to use the lessons learned from this spring season as momentum as we look ahead to hitting the courts again this fall," coach Ryan Wallace said of the Tigers (5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.