MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team on Monday wrapped up an unusual season with a pristine record.
Sergio Garduno-Mendez scored two goals and provided an assist and the Bulldogs finished their season 10-0 with a 6-2 victory over previously undefeated Bellingham.
Garduno-Mendez scored the first two goals off assists by Kyler Houck and Edgar Serrano. Bellingham's Griffin Brethaue scored two goals to erase the lead.
In the 58th minute, the Bulldogs' Edgar Diaz scored off a Serrano assist to break the tie, and Mount Vernon rolled from there with a Bellingham own-goal (credited to Riley Knies), Serrano and Houck.
Garduno-Mendez assisted on the final goal.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
OAK HARBOR — Agustin Guillen scored the Tigers' lone goal in what coach Ben MacKay called a "fantastic" game against the Wildcats.
Brennan MacKay one-touched the ball to Guillen. He had received a pass from Jordan Gomez, who had beaten a defender on his way to making the pass.
"The goal was a microcosm of how we have tried to play all year — unselfish, involving lots of players, and building through the thirds," Ben MacKay said.
The Tigers (4-3-2) will wrap up their season Wednesday against Squalicum.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
ANACORTES — The late-season clash left the Seahawks 3-4-1 and the Cubs 1-8-1.
Matthew Rutz gave Anacortes the early lead, putting the ball past Sedro-Woolley keeper Jase Hilsinger in the game's eighth minute.
The Cubs tied the match in the 74th minute when Josiah Vellegas sent a low screamer into the far corner of the net, just past the diving effort of Seahawks goalie Caleb Nelson.
Vellegas and Nelson dueled earlier in the half when Nelson smothered Vellegas’ shot from the penalty spot in the 51st minute to keep the Seahawks in the lead.
"The boys played a high pressure game against a quality team and created great opportunities," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Parker Nelson and Emmitt Mihelich forced turnovers and created opportunities for us on the attack."
GIRLS' SOCCER
Coupeville Wolves 6,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Wolves authored the shutout to send the Braves to 0-4.
SOFTBALL
Sehome Mariners 15,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
BELLINGHAM — Izzy Young had two doubles and two RBI, Emma Fleury went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ashtyn Higgins had an RBI double for the Tigers, who dropped to 7-6.
Lynden Lions 12,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Lions dropped the Seahawks to 4-8.
BOYS’ GOLF
Northwest Conference at North Bellingham Golf Course
BELLINGHAM — Conrad Brown was the medalist — one of three Tigers golfers in the top five — and Burlington-Edison was the top team.
Brown shot a 68. Sehome had the second- and third-place finishers in Alex Hocksprung (71) and Wesley Bothel (72). Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson placed fourth (73) and teammate Payson Atkinson shot a 74 to take fifth.
Mount Vernon's Connor Darnell shot a 75 for sixth.
Burlington-Edison won with 379 team strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.