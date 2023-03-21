BELLINGHAM — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team and defending Class 2A state champion Squalicum battled to a 1-1 draw in a Northwest Conference match Monday night.
"It was a nice point for us on the road," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "I was very happy with the boys' performance. We went into a competitive, physical and demanding environment and the team handled the adversity with professionalism and grit."
The Bulldogs' goal came in the 40th minute as Elijah Natekin scored off an assist from Aaron Diaz.
The coach highlighted the play of Ivan Garduno and Manuel Rosales, saying both enjoyed outstanding nights in the midfield.
"A well-rounded team effort overall," Ibarra said. "I couldn't ask for more."
The Bulldogs are 2-0-1 in conference play.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers allowed all three of Sehome's goals off of set pieces in the nonconference match.
"We knew this would be a good test for us, as Sehome returns most of their team from last year, and has a senior-laden squad," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay.
Sehome's goals came off a corner kick, free kick and throw-in.
"The encouraging thing about the game is that we didn't allow Sehome to score in the run of play, and we created solid scoring chances that we didn’t finish," MacKay said. "But we also have a lot of work to do to continue improving."
MacKay added a positive was his squad's ability to defend Sehome's attack.
"We struggled to retain possession during the first half," he said. "The boys made some good adjustments second half and were able to create some attack."
Ivan Garcia in goal, Iver Light on defense and Chris Elton at outside back all had solid games for the Tigers (2-1), MacKay said, who noted Light's distribution on offensive attacks "was fantastic."
Softball
Anacortes Seahawks 13,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 2
ANACORTES — The Wolverines couldn't keep pace with the Seahawks, who improved to 2-1 with the nonconference win.
Stanwood Spartans 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
STANWOOD — The Bulldogs squandered a solid pitching performance by Dakota Brown in the nonconference loss.
Brown pitched the entire game and struck out 10 while giving up three hits.
"We just didn't give her much help," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "A few costly errors and we just couldn't string anything together."
Addison Shand-Perkins was 2-for-3 while Alivia Luvera was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Mount Vernon (0-2).
Boys' Golf
Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers cruised into the North Bellingham Golf Course clubhouse with the victory.
Burlington-Edison led the field with a round of 372 while Lynden Christian finished second with 406 followed by Meridian (413), Squalicum (463), Lakewood (480) and Oak Harbor (487).
Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson took medalist honors with a 71.
Will Edwards led Sedro-Woolley with his round of 98.
