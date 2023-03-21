preps
High school boys' soccer goal scorers

BELLINGHAM — The Mount Vernon boys' soccer team and defending Class 2A state champion Squalicum battled to a 1-1 draw in a Northwest Conference match Monday night.

"It was a nice point for us on the road," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "I was very happy with the boys' performance. We went into a competitive, physical and demanding environment and the team handled the adversity with professionalism and grit."


