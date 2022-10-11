MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls' soccer team shut out Lynden 1-0 in a Northwest Conference counter Monday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-1-1 in conference and 4-4-2 overall.
Vanessa Estrada scored the game winner in the final minutes of the match.
"It was a physical game the whole time," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "The girls worked really hard."
Jansen highlighted the play of Lila Faber and Janelle Fuentes on the defensive side of the ball.
"All the girls that stepped foot on the field worked so hard," the coach said. "It was a great win."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — Liz Cisneros scored three goals while keepers Kira Mackay and Kara Reynaga combined to keep the sheet clean for Burlington-Edison in its Northwest Conference win.
"There was a lot of good possession and ball movement from every player on the team," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "It was a great team effort and result to get the week started."
Morgan White added two goals while Malia Anderson, Macee Holmes, Jasmine Hernandez, Cora Voile, Analise Slotemaker and Renee Wargo all scored a goal apiece.
The Tigers are 3-0-2 in conference and 6-1-4 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got a pair of goals from Camryn Kerr, one more from Reese Morganthaler and rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit in their Northwest Conference victory.
Morgenthaler's strike came off a weak side assist from Charlotte Santos to tie the game 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Kerr's first goal came off a physical challenge for a ball played in from Emma Foley that Kerr eventually won. Kerr's second goal was a put-back off her own shot that rebounded off the left post.
"It was a hard-fought game on both sides," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "Outstanding play by striker Emma Foley, left back Hannah Pilon and right back Gessica Oliver."
The Seahawks are 2-0-3 in conference and 5-1-4 overall.
Chief Sealth Seahawks 6,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — La Conner fell to 0-9 with the nonleague loss.
Boys' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
ANACORTES — Anacortes claimed the Northwest Conference dual-meet title with the victory.
"Our leaders really stepped up today," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "... I’m so proud of their consistent effort. These guys are so fun to coach."
Matthew Rutz won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, Sawyer Nichols rallied for a 4-6 7-6(7-9), 10-8 win while Colton Hong won at No. 3 and Andrew Van Egdom completed the sweep with his 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 4.
"Matthew played so solid today," the coach said. "He was really in control of the match from the start. Sawyer fought off five match points and a 1-5 deficit to win a great match. He showed how tough he is."
In doubles, Anacortes' Samuel Davis and Fletcher Olson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Tyler Baumann and Marley Baker won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2. At No. 3, Bryan Brar and Alex Tull won 8-2.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Cougars in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 singles, Spencer Betz won 6-0, 6-0 while Charlie Elliott won at the No. 2 spot, 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3, Luke Granger was victorious 6-2, 6-0 and Michael Hoagland won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
In doubles, the top team of Charlie King and Ian Powers won 6-0, 6-0. Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson secured a 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 2 and Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
