EVERETT — The Mariner Marauders gave the Mount Vernon Bulldogs all they could handle Monday night in a nonconference boys' soccer game.
The Bulldogs, however, were up to the challenge as they secured the 3-2 victory and improved to 3-0-2 on the season.
"Mariner as always is a very tough opponent," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "They battled and made it hard for us to gather momentum. The Bulldogs had to battle an off day where things didn't seem to click for us."
Jonathan Mancillas scored in the 35th minute, Angel Reyes in the 73rd and Danny Gonzalez in the 76th for Mount Vernon.
"Coming off of a tough game against Sehome, we found ourselves in a tough match," Ibarra said. "I am pleased to see that even on our off days, we can manage to have success vs. a resilient Mariner side."
Ibarra highlighted the "excellent" play of Gonzalez, Milo Gasser and Aaron Diaz.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Lakewood Cougars 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs' Alex Moore got the equalizer in the 63rd minute as Sedro-Woolley battled back for the Northwest Conference tie.
Moore's shot never reached the nylon as the ball crashed into the crossbar before it ricocheted downward and bounced across the goal line mere moments before a scrambling Cougar keeper got his hands on it.
It was the goal Sedro-Woolley so desperately sought after trailing for the majority of the first half and failing to convert shot attempt after shot attempt for most of the second half.
The Cubs are 1-1-1 in conference and 1-3-2 overall.
Bellingham Bayhawks 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Bayhawks shut out the Seahawks, dropping Anacortes to 1-1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 1-2-2 overall.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 19,
Meridian Trojans 8
BELLINGHAM — Keira Cantu and Dakota Brown were unstoppable as Mount Vernon collected its first win of the season with the Northwest Conference victory.
Cantu hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with six RBI. She smashed a two-run home run in the first inning and followed that with a two-run double in the third inning, a two-run triple in the fifth and a single in the sixth.
Brown went 4-for-5 with three RBI.
"Our bats finally woke up," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "We had 21 hits in the game."
Brown pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits while striking out 10 before Olivia Collins came in and got the save.
"Dakota pitched really well," Cyr said. "She worked ahead in the count and was in total control through five innings. It was a good team effort."
Jasmine Bylsma was 3-for-5 for Mount Vernon while Collins was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Natalie Zastoupil was 2-for-2, Alivia Luvera 2-for-5 with three RBI and Leslie Escamilla was 2-for-5 with two doubles.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference and 1-3 overall.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 10,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
Five innings
DEMING — Sedro-Woolley dropped to 1-2 in the Northwest Conference and 4-2 overall.
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley
at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs cruised to a 15-stroke victory in the Northwest Conference match at Semiahmoo Golf Resort.
Erin Pierce finished second for Sedro-Woolley with a 46 over nine holes, Taylor De Ieso was third at 48 and Brooke Ryan tied for fifth at 56.
As a team, Sedro-Woolley entered the clubhouse safely atop the leaderboard with a commanding round of 278. Well behind was Lakewood (293), followed by Lynden (327), Mount Vernon (332), Blaine (338) and Lynden Christian (344).
Sara Pate led Mount Vernon with a 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.