MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon tennis team dominated Oak Harbor 7-0 in a Northwest Conference match on Monday.
At No. 1 singles, Kian Dehghan won 6-0, 6-0, Milo Gasser won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Darian Whiton was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Sapien Abrahamson got the 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 4.
In doubles, No. 1 Noah Stoner and Bode Nelson won 6-2, 6-4, Alex Veals and Lukas Eikenbary-Barber won 7-6(9-7), 6-4 at No. 2, and at No. 3, Donovan Hill and George Tebb rallied for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 triumph.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Lynden Lions 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the doubles matches on their way to a Northwest Conference victory.
"I was impressed with the play with our doubles teams," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "They seized control of their matches from the first point and really kept their opponents on their toes."
Charlie King and Ian Powers won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2, and Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In singles, Charlie Elliott battled for a 6-7(7-9), 6-0, 10-8 win at No. 2, and Michael Hoagland won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
"(Elliott) was able to make some key adjustments and really kept his opponent on the defense for the remainder of the match," Wallace said.
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Bellingam Bayhawks 2
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference victory.
"We played very solid tennis," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. “Our singles 1-4 have been so consistent this year."
Anacortes swept the singles. Matthew Rutz won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, Sawyer Nichols won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Colton Hong won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3. At No. 4, Andrew Van Egdom was victorious 6-2, 6-1.
Anacortes’ No. 2 double team of Tyler Baumann and Marley Baker won 6-0, 6-4.
"Tyler and Marley have been really solid and incredibly consistent against some great competition," Moore said. "Our two losses today were incredibly close. We are doing some very good things."
Sehome Mariners 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the top team in the Northwest Conference.
"The boys played a tough match against undefeated Sehome," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Lots of games went to deuce, and lots of long rallies. I was impressed with how well they played and great attitudes as well."
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — Sedro-Woolley's Kiersten Hendrickson had a goal and an assist in the Northwest Conference victory.
Hendrickson gave the Cubs the lead in the first half off a shot from distance. In the second half, she sent a cross to Dayana Bernal, who capitalized for the insurance goal.
"We had quite a few opportunities that we just didn’t quite capitalize on, but the girls walked away with a solid performance," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said.
The Cubs evened their conference record at 1-1 and are 3-2-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks took the lead in the second half but couldn't hold it in the Northwest Conference game.
Camryn Kerr put the Seahawks on the board in the second half. Bellingham got the equalizer a moment later off a corner kick.
"The first half brought outstanding offensive play by the Seahawks," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "Several opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net but we did not capitalize.
"The rest of the game was a hard-fought battle between both teams."
Midfielder Jordan Zaharris, forward Reese Morgenthaler, center back Morgan Berard and keeper Claire Schnabel got kudos from their coach for outstanding efforts.
Anacortes is 0-0-2 in conference play and 2-1-3 overall.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Meridian Trojans 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers rallied for a 25-27, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 Northwest Conference victory.
Burlington-Edison remained perfect in conference play at 6-0 and is 7-1 overall.
"I was so proud of how we played," said Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer. "Relentless, all-out defense and consistent play from everyone all around. It was a definite turning point match for us so far this season."
Lexie Mason led Burlington-Edison with 18 kills while Mia Whitlock had 10 and Clara Bowser and Annika Mason had eight each. Whitlock also had 28 digs.
Brooke Tyler finished with 26 digs and Adria Ray had a career-high 45 assists.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Storm proved a bit too much for the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.
Mount Vernon is 0-6 in conference and 0-7 overall.
"Emma Johnson was able to adjust well to Squalicum's quick and dynamic offense and had eight blocks," Mount Vernon coach Saylor Anderson said.
Olivia Nielsen finished with eight kills for the home team. Ella Burton had 10 digs and Eliza Lindsey added nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.