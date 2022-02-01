Sorry, an error occurred.
Mount Vernon's Lucas Rodio dunks the ball in the Battle of the Bridge game against Burlington-Edison on Monday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon won, 57-53.
MOUNT VERNON — The hardwood edition of the Battle of the Bridge lived up to its billing as the Mount Vernon boys' basketball team hosted Burlington-Edison on Monday night.
And it was a battle as Mount Vernon rallied for the 57-53 Northwest Conference victory.
Burlington-Edison enjoyed a lead of as many as 17 points in the first half as the Tigers drained five 3-pointers.
Mount Vernon cut its deficit to 11 by halftime, then continued the comeback by slicing the Tigers’ lead to three in the third quarter.
"In the fourth quarter, Lucas Rodio and Quinn Swanson took over the scoring with the help of Alex Fast and Notah Edwards," said Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine.
Rodio and Swanson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points apiece.
Mount Vernon improved to 11-2 in conference and 12-4 overall. Burlington-Edison is 9-3, 11-5.
Lynden Lions 73,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 41
LYNDEN — The Cubs fell to 1-12 in the Northwest Conference and 4-14 overall.
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox scored a season-high 20 points — including 15 of his team's 24 second-half points — while leading scorer Jerome Mathias was held to three points.
Lynden is ranked No. 2 in the state Associated Press Class 2A poll.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 67,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 33
BURLINGTON — The Tigers were too much for the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison continued to roll at 9-2 in conference and 13-4 overall. Mount Vernon dropped to 6-8, 9-10.
Sydney Reisner led Burlington-Edison with 22 points and seven rebounds while Amey Rainaud finished with 17 points.
Anacortes Seahawks 37,
Blaine Borderites 32
ANACORTES — The Seahawks (6-10) notched the nonconference victory, led by Camryn Kerr’s 14 points.
Lynden Lions 56,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got 14 points from Abby Virata, but it wasn't enough as the Lions got the Northwest Conference victory.
Sedro-Woolley struggled to score in the first and fourth quarters, managing eight points in each.
Despite the slow start, the Cubs only trailed 25-21 at the half before the Lions distanced themselves from the home team in the final two quarters.
Heather Vanderbeek scored 11 points for Sedro-Woolley while Mabel Gahan finished with 10.
"I’m super proud of our performance against a very good Lynden team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby. "The girls did a good job matching their intensity. Lynden shot the ball well."
The Cubs are 1-11 in conference and 3-15 overall.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
