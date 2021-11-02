MOUNT VERNON — Abby Russell scored four goals and the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team clinched a state berth with a 12-0 win over Crosspoint Academy on Monday in the Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament.
The Hurricanes (13-1-1) will face Friday Harbor in the Bi-District title game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Vernon High School.
The Hurricanes led Crosspoint 4-0 at the half, then overwhelmed the Warriors in the second half.
"I challenged the girls at halftime to not let them overload us," explained Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "I wanted to dictate tempo, possession, pressing, drawing our opponent into spaces for our benefit and not the other way around.
"Second half, we really were able to play our game and open them up."
Lily Long and Hannah Van Hofwegen each scored two goals for the Hurricanes. Caitlin Vander Kooy, Emily Russell, Kylee Russell and Sophia Schmaus rounded out the scoring.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Sehome Mariners 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers are off to state and will play for the Northwest 2A District title following the shutout of the Mariners.
"This was a great win for our girls and a testament to how hard they've worked all season long," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel. "They're a special group of girls."
The win avenged a 6-3 loss to Sehome on Oct. 5 and improved the Tigers’ record to 16-1-1.
The Tigers scored a pair of goals in the first half, the first off the boot of Analise Slotemaker following a corner kick from Nyomie Schwetz. The second strike was scored by Liz Cisneros.
"In the second half, we maintained better possession and were able to create two goals," the coach said.
Hannah Sayer converted a cross from Cisneros and Schwetz sealed the victory with a long strike for the Tigers’ final tally.
"We lost to Sehome in the regular season, and every one of our players was looking forward to an opportunity for a rematch," Kuttel said. "They certainly made the most of it."
The Tigers will play Archbishop Murphy at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cedarcrest High School for the district championship.
Boys’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1,
Sound Christian Academy Lions 0
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian punched its ticket to state in dramatic fashion in the Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament game.
Reuben Hall was fouled inside the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Mount Vernon Christian's defense then weathered a furious second half of action as Sound Christian Academy ramped up the pressure.
"The game was a typical playoff game, very physical and intense," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth.
Matt Wyatt earned the shutout in goal for the Hurricanes (12-5).
