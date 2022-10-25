LACEY — The Mount Vernon Christian volleyball team stepped out of league play Monday night, taking to the road to play Northwest Christian.
The Wolverines proved to be a worthy opponent, emerging with the 3-2 victory as the Hurricanes won the first two games 25-17, 29-27 before losing the next three 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.
"That was a tough game," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble. "We started out really strong. We didn’t know much about them and they definitely came to play. We’ve got a few things to clean up before we start postseason Friday."
Allie Heino finished the match with 10 kills, four aces and four blocks for the Hurricanes (10-4). Emerson Hoksbergen had six kills and Kierstin Nowlan collected seven of Mount Vernon Christian's 18 aces.
The Hurricanes begin postseason play Friday against the winner of Providence and Lummi Nation in the quarterfinals of the District 1 Tournament.
Lynden Lions 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs fell to 0-12 in the Northwest Conference and 0-14 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
FERNDALE — Anacortes fell to 5-9 in the Northwest Conference and 5-11 overall.
The Seahawks won the first set 25-21 before losing the next three 25-11, 25-13, 25-22.
Kendyl Flynn had nine kills and eight assists for Anacortes while Tori Anthony finished with five kills, Pearl McFadyen nine assists and Regan Hunt six kills.
